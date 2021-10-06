President Alvi accepts NAB deputy chairman's resignation

President Arif Alvi approved on Wednesday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar's resignation.

“President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to accept the resignation of Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Mr Hussain Asghar with effect from October 4, 2021,” a notification issued by the Law and Justice Division said.

NAB deputy chairman resigns

According to NAB laws, resignations from higher officials of the anti-corruption watchdog, i.e., chairman, deputy chairman, prosecutor general require a final nod from the president.

The deputy chairman had tendered his resignation on Monday, but it was not accepted until today.

Asghar was appointed to the position in April 2019 for a period of three years. Before assuming the charge, he served as former director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab from September 2018 to February 2019.

Earlier today, President Arif Alvi approved the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will remain on the post until a new appointment is made.