ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi accepts NAB deputy chairman's resignation

BR Web Desk 06 Oct 2021

President Arif Alvi approved on Wednesday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar's resignation.

“President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to accept the resignation of Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Mr Hussain Asghar with effect from October 4, 2021,” a notification issued by the Law and Justice Division said.

NAB deputy chairman resigns

According to NAB laws, resignations from higher officials of the anti-corruption watchdog, i.e., chairman, deputy chairman, prosecutor general require a final nod from the president.

The deputy chairman had tendered his resignation on Monday, but it was not accepted until today.

President Alvi promulgates National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance

Asghar was appointed to the position in April 2019 for a period of three years. Before assuming the charge, he served as former director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab from September 2018 to February 2019.

Earlier today, President Arif Alvi approved the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will remain on the post until a new appointment is made.

chairman NAB Hussain Asghar NAB deputy chairman resignation

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi accepts NAB deputy chairman's resignation

Asad Umar dismisses report on CPEC transparency, hidden debt

IMF projects global inflation nearing peak, stabilising next year

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

After Pandora Papers, EU says it plans new rules against tax avoidance

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

KSE-100 falls another 0.7% as cement, steel stocks remain under pressure

Taliban say four Islamic State members captured near Kabul

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

Read more stories