ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi promulgates National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance

BR Web Desk Updated 06 Oct 2021

President Arif Alvi approved on Wednesday the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will remain on the post until a new appointment is made.

According to the amendment, the new NAB chairman will be appointed for a period of four years. The chairman's term can be extended as per the amended ordinance.

As per the ordinance, the president will appoint the NAB chairman after consulting the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

In case there is no consensus on the appointment, the issue will go before a 12-member parliamentary committee formed to deal with the issue of the NAB chairman's appointment.

PM Imran will not consult Shehbaz Sharif on NAB chairman appointment: Fawad

After the passage of the ordinance, the president has the authority to establish as many accountability courts as he considers necessary.

The ordinance states that Judges to the accountability courts will be appointed for a three-year period.

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not consult with Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition, over the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

"If the opposition wants us to consult with the leader of the opposition, they [opposition] should change the leader of the opposition," he emphasized.

Javed Iqbal Imran Khan chairman NAB ArifAlvi

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi promulgates National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

IMF projects global inflation nearing peak, stabilising next year

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

After Pandora Papers, EU says it plans new rules against tax avoidance

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

KSE-100 falls another 0.7% as cement, steel stocks remain under pressure

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

Avenfield reference: IHC overrules registrar's objections over Maryam's acquittal plea

Read more stories