ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials gain

  • The CSE All-Share index settled 0.97% higher at 9,626.45
Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.97% higher at 9,626.45.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc, LOLC Development Finance Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were among the top boosts to the index, rising between 0.8% and 4.8%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 4.11 billion rupees ($20.60 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to nearly 296.7 million shares from 294 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares edge lower on losses in financials

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 135.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island nation reported 784 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 522,002, the health bureau data showed.

It reported 40 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,142, according to the data.

About 54.70% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials gain

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

European equities tank as gas spikes to record peaks

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

Avenfield reference: IHC overrules registrar's objections over Maryam's acquittal plea

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories