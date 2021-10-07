ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
BYCO 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.93%)
GGL 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.84%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.06%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.49 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (6.45%)
NETSOL 127.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.12%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.05%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.55%)
POWER 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.52%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
TELE 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
TRG 163.15 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.85%)
UNITY 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.62%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 82.19 (1.78%)
BR30 22,640 Increased By ▲ 672.84 (3.06%)
KSE100 44,860 Increased By ▲ 486.77 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,662 Increased By ▲ 199.24 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Umer Sharif laid to rest in Karachi

BR Web Desk 07 Oct 2021

Veteran actor and comedian Umer Sharif was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon on the grounds of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in accordance with his final wishes.

Sharif’s body arrived on Wednesday morning from Germany via Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight, clad in the Pakistani flag. His funeral prayers were also conducted at the Turkish mosque in Nuremberg earlier this week following his death on Oct 2. Sharif's wife, Zarin Ghazal, and Pakistani Consul General Amjad Ali also accompanied the body.

Pakistan legend Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

In Karachi, Sharif’s funeral prayers were held at the Umer Sharif Park in Clifton around 3pm, following which he was buried in the cemetery adjacent to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. The prayers were led by spiritual and religious scholar Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, chairman of the Saylani Welfare Trust.

The funeral was highly attended by the public amid tight security, courtesy of the Sindh Rangers and police.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Senator Saeed Ghani was at the airport to receive Sharif’s body, Ghazal and the consul general. Speaking to media at the airport, Ghani announced that a trust-like institution will be set up in the artist's name.

Sharif, who was also awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, was headed from Karachi to Washington in late September for medical treatment, but the air ambulance carrying him and his wife Zareen Ghazal made an emergency landing in Germany as his condition deteriorated further.

'The King of Comedy': Umer Sharif leaves behind a huge void

His travel to and treatment in the United States faced extensive delays until the federal government intervened on his behalf to arrange a visa for him and his wife.

Meanwhile, Lollywood actor Reema Khan's cardiologist husband, Dr Tariq Shahab, offered to perform the surgery in the US, and the Sindh government assisted with arranging the air ambulance.

Sharif was hospitalised following complaints of fatigue and fever in Nuremburg. He was 66.

Umer Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Umer Sharif laid to rest in Karachi

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Read more stories