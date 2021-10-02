Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

Celebrated comedian Umear Sharif has passed away in Germany after a prolonged illness.

He was headed from Karachi to Washington in the United States for medical treatment, but the air ambulance carrying him and his wife Zareen Ghazal made an emergency landing in Germany earlier this week as his condition deteriorated further.

Sharif's travel to and treatment in the United States faced extensive delays until the federal government intervened on his behalf to arrange a visa for him and his wife. Meanwhile, Lollywood actor Reema Khan's cardiologist husband, Dr Tariq Shahab, offered to perform the surgery in the US.