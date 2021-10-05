KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 marginally up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a positive note following fresh buying, mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 gained 30.52 points or 0.65 percent to close at 4.737.62 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,748.75 points and intraday low of 4,660.02 points. Volumes stood at 221.201 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 391.29 points or 1.73 percent to close at 22,981.27 points with total daily turnover of 151.224 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 172.80 points or 0.39 percent and crossed 45,000 psychological level to close at 45,044.50 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 267.219 million shares as compared to 267.051 million shares traded on previous session. The foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $3.592 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 38 billion to Rs 7.846 trillion. Out of total 545 active scrips, 348 closed in positive and 192 in negative while the value of 5 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 25.662 million shares and increased by Rs 1.20 to close at Rs 19.19 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 2.93, up Rs 0.15 with 21.643 million shares.

Rafhan Maize and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 400.00 and Rs 100.01 respectively to close at Rs 10900.00 and Rs 2400.00 while Sapphire Textile and Bata Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 78.75 and Rs 63.33 respectively to close at Rs 971.25 and Rs 1700.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 69.08 points or 0.8 percent to close at 8,754.02 points with total turnover of 1.522 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 34.44 points or 0.58 percent to close at 5,855.32 points with 8.639 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 13.55 points or 0.15 percent to close at 9,356.51 points with 30.610 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 9.95 points or 0.18 percent to close at 5,497.46 points with 5.544 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 10.61 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,726.83 points with 9.917 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,841.38 points, up 101.53 points or 2.14 percent with 86.932 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that increased foreign outflow (due to reclassification of Pakistan from MSCI EM to MSCI Frontier market) in recent sessions has put an added pressure on the Index. Outflows from E&P, Banks and Fertilizer sector kept the local investors poised for further downside in these sectors and reflection of that was witnessed in PPL, POL, HBL, SYS, EFERT.

Uptick in NETSOL, TRG and AVN just prior to commencement of trading in Octopus digital, helped the index turn green, which was otherwise down by 310 points during the session. The lost points saw recovery by the close of session and added a net gain of 173 points.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology (up 70 points), Pharma (up 48 points), Food (up 21 points), Chemical (up 18 points) and Inv Banks (up 13 points).Stocks that contributed positively to the index include TRG (up 49 points), SEARL (up 39 points), COLG (up 17 points), AVN (up 17 points) and ENGRO (up 16 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include PPL (down 23 points), LUCK (down 21 points), POL (down 12 points), FFC (down 11 points) and CHCC (down 8 points).

