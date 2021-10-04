ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Oct 04, 2021
KSE-100 settles above 45,000 after 173-point gain

BR Web Desk 04 Oct 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased to settle over the 45,000 level with volumes remaining flat on Monday.

Starting off on a bearish note, the KSE-100 Index fell to an intra-day low of 44,561 points, down 0.69%.

However, the market recovered in the second half, and settled with an increase of 172.8 points or 0.39% to close at 45,044.50 points amid optimism over the IMF talks.

“Investors adopted a cautious stance owing to the recent hype of the Pandora Papers coupled with a higher than anticipated CPI number of 8.99% YoY for the month of September,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

KSE-100 ends marginally negative amid low volumes

On the corporate front, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) announced its 2QFY21 and 3QFY21 financial results, posting profit after tax of Rs2.7 billion and Rs3 billion for an EPS of Rs4.31 and Rs 4.76, respectively.

Volume on the all-share index increased marginally from 267.05 million on Friday to 267.22 million on Monday. The value of shares also recorded an increase during the session, amounting to Rs10.1 billion from Rs9.02 billion on Friday.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 25.66 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 21.64 million shares, and Summit Bank with 14.69 million shares.

Shares of 545 companies were traded on Monday, of which 348 registered an increase, 192 recorded a fall, while 5 remained unchanged.

