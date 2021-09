Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country’s first female PM

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country’s first ever female prime minister-designate, to form a government with limited executive clout after the president seized wide-ranging powers two months ago.

The university lecturer from the city of Kairouan, a political unknown, will take office after Kais Saied on July 25 sacked the government of Hichem Mechichi, suspended parliament, lifted MPs’ immunity and took over the judiciary.