ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar retreats from 3-week high as bond yields climb

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
  • Canadian payroll employment rises by 324,800 in July
  • Price of US oil increases 0.6%
  • Canadian 10-year yield touches a near four-month high
Reuters 28 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday as higher US bond yields offset further gains for oil prices, with the loonie pulling back its strongest level in nearly three weeks.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2675 to the greenback, or 78.90 US cents. Earlier in the session, the currency touched its strongest since Sept. 10 at 1.2593.

The decline for the loonie came as the US dollar climbed to its highest level in more than five weeks against a basket of major currencies. Higher US Treasury yields made the greenback more attractive to investors.

US Treasury yields have surged since the end of last week, after the Federal Reserve said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and hinted that interest rate hikes may follow.

Yields continue climb as uncertainty sidelines bulls

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a sixth day on the prospect of tighter supply and firm demand but reduced factory output in China due to power shortages tempered the rally. US crude prices were up 0.6% at $75.88 a barrel.

Canadian payroll employment rose by 324,800 in July, led by gains in the services-producing sector in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, data from Statistics Canada showed.

GDP data for July is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its highest level since June 4 at 1.506% before dipping to 1.501%, up 4.6 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar US Treasury yields Canadian GDP Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar retreats from 3-week high as bond yields climb

Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats

A new low for Pakistan's rupee

FM Qureshi meets British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise,' US defense secretary

KSE-100 companies: Earnings jump 56% year-on-year, register record high

Bulls return as KSE-100 breaks losing streak, gains 457 points

Pakistan to expand vaccination drive, threshold lowered to age 12

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi, parts of Sindh to receive heavy rainfall

Read more stories