UK's National Crime Agency restores bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, son

BR Web Desk 27 Sep 2021

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) restored on Monday the bank accounts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Sharif.

The NCA, in its investigation report submitted at the Westminster court, said that Shehbaz and his son were not guilty of money laundering in Pakistan, Dubai, and the UK.

The NCA had started a probe against Shehbaz and his son at the government of Pakistan's request, and their bank accounts were frozen in December 2019 by a court order.

The government's Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), in a letter written to the UK government on December 11, 2019, had levelled serious corruption allegations against Shehbaz Sharif and his son.

The ARU had alleged that both persons were involved in money laundering in Pakistan and the UK.

However, the Westminster court in its verdict has said that since allegations cannot be proven, the accounts of both leaders cannot be kept on hold.

