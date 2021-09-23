ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Troops on western borders: MoD seeks Rs5bn TSG as IS allowance

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence has sought Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of about Rs 5 billion for FY 2021-22 as Internal Security (IS) allowance for troops deployed at western borders, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Army is interminably committed to consolidate the gains against War on Terror (WoT), for which presence of troops along western border (in KPK) is of utmost importance. The Internal Security (IS) Duty Allowance for Army troops deployed at Western Border is allocated by Ministry of Finance in addition to normal budget of Defence Services.

An amount of Rs 4,965.472 million under head IS Duty Allowance was allocated during financial year 2020-21. The amount has been completely consumed before closure of financial year.

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

General Headquarters (GHQ) has requested for allocation of Rs. 4,965.472 million on account of IS Duty Allowance during current financial year 2021-22 to meet the essential requirements .

Finance Division has agreed to provide Rs. 4,965.472 million as Technical Supplementary Grant to MoD/Pak Army in respect of IS Duty Allowance in four equal installments under finance demand number 45, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure- security enhancement and others), over and above normal Defence Budget, subject to completion if all if all codal formalities.

As per Cabinet decision of February 14, 2019 all Technical Supplementary Grant cases are required to be presented to ECC for consideration. Ministry of Defence has supported the proposal and requested the ECC to approve the additional allocation of Rs. 4,965.472 million during CFY 2021-22 as Technical Supplementary Grant for Internal Security Duty Allowance to meet the essential requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TSG technical supplementary grant war on terror Internal Security Duty Allowance

Comments

1000 characters

Troops on western borders: MoD seeks Rs5bn TSG as IS allowance

Dubai Expo 2020: HBL to be supporting partner of Pakistan Pavilion

Review petitions on Nasla Tower dismissed: SC asks Sindh govt to rehab Gujjar Nullah affectees

Afghanistan: Islamabad likely to provide WFP with wheat

SBP chief briefs PM on economic recovery, RDAs

Samsung to set up TV plant in Karachi

Dispute with Etisalat ‘Renowned evaluation companies to be hired’

Fake security threat email to NZ police: FIA registers FIR

ADB says Pakistan's economy to grow at 4% in FY22

Threat to New Zealand team primarily generated from India, says Fawad

Read more stories