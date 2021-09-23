Troops on western borders: MoD seeks Rs5bn TSG as IS allowance

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence has sought Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of about Rs 5 billion for FY 2021-22 as Internal Security (IS) allowance for troops deployed at western borders, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Army is interminably committed to consolidate the gains against War on Terror (WoT), for which presence of troops along western border (in KPK) is of utmost importance. The Internal Security (IS) Duty Allowance for Army troops deployed at Western Border is allocated by Ministry of Finance in addition to normal budget of Defence Services.

An amount of Rs 4,965.472 million under head IS Duty Allowance was allocated during financial year 2020-21. The amount has been completely consumed before closure of financial year.

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

General Headquarters (GHQ) has requested for allocation of Rs. 4,965.472 million on account of IS Duty Allowance during current financial year 2021-22 to meet the essential requirements .

Finance Division has agreed to provide Rs. 4,965.472 million as Technical Supplementary Grant to MoD/Pak Army in respect of IS Duty Allowance in four equal installments under finance demand number 45, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure- security enhancement and others), over and above normal Defence Budget, subject to completion if all if all codal formalities.

As per Cabinet decision of February 14, 2019 all Technical Supplementary Grant cases are required to be presented to ECC for consideration. Ministry of Defence has supported the proposal and requested the ECC to approve the additional allocation of Rs. 4,965.472 million during CFY 2021-22 as Technical Supplementary Grant for Internal Security Duty Allowance to meet the essential requirements.

