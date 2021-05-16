Coronavirus
Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has vowed not to let the terrorists to disturb the hard-earned peace in the Western border areas.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the army chief’s comments came as he spent the second day of Eid with troops deployed on the Western border at Timergara Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit, he was briefed on the security situation and measures being undertaken to ensure effective management of the Pak-Afghan international border.

While interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their vigilance, preparedness, and high state of morale.

The COAS said that terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in these areas, adding Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will do whatever it takes till the job is fully accomplished.

The army chief paid rich tributes to the martyrs who had rendered supreme sacrifices for the country’s defence. He also lauded the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the Covid-19 pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs in this regard. Earlier on arrival, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood received the army chief.

A day earlier, the COAS had offered Eid prayers with troops at the line of control (LoC) and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, according to the ISPR, the COAS hailed morale of troops, devotion, and operational preparedness.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the formation for all-out assistance extended to civil administration for containment of COVID-19 and stressed the need to exercise maximum caution.

“Security, safety, and well-being of the people of Pakistan is our responsibility and the Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to expectations of our nation,” he added.

He especially paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices.

“As soldiers, we take pride to be on duty and defending the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion,” the COAS added.

He said on this Eid day, we must not forget the valiant struggle of the brave people of Kashmir.

He said it is time to end the human tragedy in the Indian occupied Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

