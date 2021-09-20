ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
Sep 20, 2021
Nishat Mills' consolidated profit for FY21 surges nearly 28% to Rs11.21 billion

  • Company announces dividend of Rs4, EPS clocks in Rs28.15 for fiscal year 2021
BR Web Desk 20 Sep 2021

Nishat Mills Limited (NML) reported a consolidated profit of Rs11.21 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 2021, close to 28% higher when compared with a profit of Rs8.77 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Earnings per share (EPS) were reported at Rs28.15 compared to earnings per share of Rs18.07 in the previous year.

The board of directors also recommended a final cash dividend at the rate of Rs4 per share i.e. 40%.

Share of profit from associates jumped from Rs864.09 million to Rs2.85 billion during the period, while the finance cost came down from Rs2.96 billion to Rs1.88 billion.

