Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.22% during the last 24 hours as the country reported less than 3,000 positive cases for the fourth consecutive day.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 51,348 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 2,167 came out positive, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan collectively reporting 328 cases, Punjab (990), Islamabad (128), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (55) and Gilgit-Baltistan confirming 5.

Similarly, Sindh reported 661 Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours. With these new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally has reached 1,226,008. Meanwhile, the active number of cases has also seen a decline for the past few days and has reached 63,724.

The novel virus also claimed 40 more lives, taking the death toll to 27,246. This is the first time in over a month that the country has reported less than 50 deaths in a day.

Among the active cases, 4,840 are critical, NCOC data shows.

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Presently, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,135,038, after 2,312 more people recovered during the last 24 hours.

The country has also stepped up its vaccination drive and administered over 71 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to arrest unvaccinated people in the province after fresh directives were issued by NCOC for expediting coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Travellers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20, the provincial government said.

Sindh to detain unvaccinated people

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated if their staff were found unvaccinated.

Hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including eateries involved in home delivery service. Unvaccinated travellers would not be able to avail train services.