ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.21%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.98%)
GGL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
TELE 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.4%)
TRG 172.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.49%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

  • Country reports 2,167 new cases and 40 deaths in 24 hours
BR Web Desk 20 Sep 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.22% during the last 24 hours as the country reported less than 3,000 positive cases for the fourth consecutive day.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 51,348 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 2,167 came out positive, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan collectively reporting 328 cases, Punjab (990), Islamabad (128), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (55) and Gilgit-Baltistan confirming 5.

Similarly, Sindh reported 661 Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours. With these new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally has reached 1,226,008. Meanwhile, the active number of cases has also seen a decline for the past few days and has reached 63,724.

The novel virus also claimed 40 more lives, taking the death toll to 27,246. This is the first time in over a month that the country has reported less than 50 deaths in a day.

Among the active cases, 4,840 are critical, NCOC data shows.

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Presently, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,135,038, after 2,312 more people recovered during the last 24 hours.

The country has also stepped up its vaccination drive and administered over 71 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to arrest unvaccinated people in the province after fresh directives were issued by NCOC for expediting coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Travellers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20, the provincial government said.

Sindh to detain unvaccinated people

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated if their staff were found unvaccinated.

Hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including eateries involved in home delivery service. Unvaccinated travellers would not be able to avail train services.

Coronavirus Pakistan Positivity Ratio fourth wave

Comments

1000 characters

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories