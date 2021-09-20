ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Sindh to detain unvaccinated people

INP 20 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to arrest unvaccinated people in the province after fresh directives are being issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC, travellers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated if their staff found unvaccinated. Hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including eateries involved in home delivery service. The unvaccinated travellers would not be able to avail train services from now onwards.

