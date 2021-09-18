KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 17, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,981.17 High: 5,060.09 Low: 4,971.85 Net Change: (-) 47.36 Volume ('000): 350,590 Value ('000): 13,859,737 Makt Cap 1,141,565,527,927 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,260.97 NET CH. (-) 81.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,595.80 NET CH. (-) 45.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,544.63 NET CH. (-) 36.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,815.82 NET CH. (-) 25.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,178.38 NET CH. (-) 92.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021