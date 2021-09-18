Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 17, 2021). ==================================== BR...
18 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 17, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,981.17
High: 5,060.09
Low: 4,971.85
Net Change: (-) 47.36
Volume ('000): 350,590
Value ('000): 13,859,737
Makt Cap 1,141,565,527,927
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,260.97
NET CH. (-) 81.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,595.80
NET CH. (-) 45.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,544.63
NET CH. (-) 36.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,815.82
NET CH. (-) 25.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,178.38
NET CH. (-) 92.42
------------------------------------
As on: 17-September-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.