KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.161 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,336. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.571 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 1.894 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.880 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.803 billion), DJ (PKR 720.664 million), Natural Gas (PKR 690.272 million), Copper (PKR 637.327 billion), Platinum (PKR. 445.884 million), SP 500 (PKR 224.434 million), Japan Equity (PKR 179.754 million) and Silver (PKR 112.412 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.789 million was traded.

