FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Denmark government to review the travel guidelines and restrictions for Pakistan in view of the improved security situation in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

In a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, Qureshi said that Pakistan desires strengthened ties with Denmark, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

He stated that Pakistan is committed to improving bilateral relations and mutual cooperation for the betterment of both countries.

The FM also acknowledged Denmark’s support for Pakistan’s GSP+ status, saying both countries need to enhance people-to-people exchange by taking steps to facilitate genuine travelers.

During the conversation, the foreign minister apprised Kofod regarding the current situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He apprised his counterpart about the assistance provided by Pakistan in the evacuation of diplomatic staff, citizens, media persons, and officials of international organisations from Afghanistan.

In recent days, the foreign minister spoke to his Spanish and Polish counterparts and officials of other states, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan etc in a bid to improve ties and promote economic activity.

Spanish FM meets Qureshi

On September 10, Qureshi held wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno.

During the talks, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Bilateral relations including cooperation in international fora were part of the discussion.

Qureshi, his Polish counterpart discuss Afghanistan

He said that Pakistan as an immediate neighbor of Afghanistan had paid an immense price because of prolonged conflict and instability next door. As such, peace and stability in Afghanistan were in the best interest of Pakistan.

Albares had said that it acknowledges the knowledge and leverage that Pakistan has on Afghanistan, and is looking forward to working closely with Islamabad regarding the evolving situation in Kabul.

Meeting with Polish counterpart

“The Polish foreign minister expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for facilitation in evacuation of their citizens and others from Afghanistan,” the statement added.

In the context of bilateral relations, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan had close ties with Poland and considered it an important member of the European Union and a bilateral partner.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan remained committed to further enhancing the relationship with Poland in all areas.