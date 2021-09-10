We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Spain has said that it acknowledges the knowledge and leverage that Pakistan has on Afghanistan, and is looking forward to working closely with Islamabad regarding the evolving situation in Kabul.

Following a meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares, who arrived in Pakistan on Friday (today), addressed a joint press conference. In his address, Qureshi said that the visit of Albares reflects the desire of both countries to further their cooperation in matters of peace, stability and security.

"The visit reflects the desire to have close consultations on the evolving Afghan situation and an opportunity that we wanted to avail to peep into our bilateral relations and we did that," Qureshi said.

Pakistan's FM urged the Spanish counterpart to review the travel advisory given the changed security situation in Pakistan.

Qureshi said that the objectives of both countries are the same, adding that both want a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. "The world must recognise the new reality in Afghanistan. In our view, engage with that new reality," he added.

He said isolation will have consequences, adding that it will not be helpful for Afghanistan, or the region. He said one of the ways is the availability of resources and promoting economic activities. The decision of freezing the Afghan funds will not be helpful and the decision should be revisited, FM Qureshi urged.

Qureshi also welcomed the international aid conference in Geneva to help avert the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

In his address, the Spanish FM said that Pakistan is an important partner for Spain as well as the European Union, adding that they recognise Islamabad's importance for the stability of this region.

He said more than 100,000 Pakistanis live and contribute to the strength, and economy of the country and that Spain is happy to have them. They are the ambassadors of your country and when they come back to Pakistan they are also ambassadors of Spain, Albares added.

He further said that Spain acknowledges the knowledge Pakistan has on Afghanistan. "We want to work closely with Pakistan to try to make the best of the near future for the Afghan people," he said.

"We have been there close to them [Afghan people] for 20 years and will not leave them behind."

On a question regarding human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the Spanish FM said that human and women's rights are always important for Spain in any region in the world.

"For us, human rights is not something divisible, it goes all over the world," he said.