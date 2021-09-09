Qureshi, his Polish counterpart discuss Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau, on Wednesday and exchanged views on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Qureshi apprised his Polish counterpart of Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan, stressing the need for peace, stability and security as well as economic well-being of the Afghan people.

He underlined the importance of engaging with Afghanistan and positive messaging on part of the international community to preclude humanitarian crisis and to ensure economic stability.

Qureshi underlined that the EU could play a pivotal role in this regard.

“The Polish foreign minister expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for facilitation in evacuation of their citizens and others from Afghanistan,” the statement added.

In the context of bilateral relations, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan had close ties with Poland and considered it an important member of the European Union and a bilateral partner.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan remained committed to further enhancing the relationship with Poland in all areas.

The foreign minister invited Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to visit Pakistan at an appropriate time. The Polish foreign minister accepted the invitation. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

