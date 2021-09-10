ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
TPL Trakker, Dukan.pk join hands to serve Pakistan

10 Sep 2021

KARACHII: TPL Trakker has recently partnered with Dukan.pk in a bid to optimize the operations of e-commerce platforms in Pakistan.

Dukan.pk is an e-commerce platform that lets anyone with a smart mobile phone opens their e-commerce business within 29 seconds. It represents a dynamic shift in how businesses are run in Pakistan.

Recent times have seen a surge in online business with new ecommerce platforms launching their operations to facilitate people for their daily shopping needs from the comfort of their homes. To leverage this growing demand for e-commerce platforms, Dukan.pk, offers sellers and entrepreneurs an easy option to open an online store in just a few steps. This initiative will inspire, educate, and connect the growing community of emerging e-commerce entrepreneurs.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held between TPL Trakker and Dukan.pk with Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO of TPL Trakker, and Monis Rahman, Co-founder Dukan.pk along with Zohair Ali, Director Channel Success. “At TPL Trakker, we are committed to supporting start-ups to build synergies. It is always a pleasure to encourage local Pakistani organizations that serve small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.” said Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO TPL Trakker.

“Dukan is designed in the unique local context to address issues Pakistani e-commerce businesses face. Partnering with TPL, which offers Pakistan’s premier digital mapping service, complements our mission,” said Zohair Ali, Director Channel Success—PR

