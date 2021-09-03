ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Fly Jinnah: Pakistan's Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline

  • The new carrier will operate as a joint venture between the pair
  • Fly Jinnah will initially be based in Karachi serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally
BR Web Desk 03 Sep 2021

DUBAI: Pakistan's Lakson Group and Middle Eastern budget carrier Air Arabia said on Friday they would launch a low-cost airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.

The new carrier, Fly Jinnah, will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a statement, adopting the low-cost model operated by Air Arabia.

The statement said the new airline would help Pakistan's travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country's economic growth and job creation.

America-Pakistan Business Development Forum team visits PIA head-office

Air Arabia operates from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, and has similar joint ventures in Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Morocco and Armenia. Its shares are listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

The airline has been pushing ahead to expand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak last year as low-cost carriers bet on a post-pandemic surge in travel.

Fly Jinnah will initially be based in Karachi serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally, added the statement.

Work on securing the Air Operating Certificate (AOC) - which allows the airline to start operating - will commence shortly. "More details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced in due course," said the joint statement.

According to IATA, the air transport industry, including airlines and its supply chain along with the tourism spend are estimated to support $3.3 billion of GDP in Pakistan.

In total, 1 percent of the country’s GDP is supported by inputs to the air transport sector and foreign tourists arriving by air.

With additional input by Reuters

