ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

America-Pakistan Business Development Forum team visits PIA head-office

01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: A high-level delegation of America-Pakistan Business Development Forum (Pakistan Chapter) visited PIA head office to explore business opportunities beneficial for PIA as well as Pakistani business communities in USA.

The delegation expressed their full support and confidence in the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik and the initiatives taken for the betterment of the airline.

The delegation appreciated the role of CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik in bringing back stranded Pakistanis and foreign nationals and himself traveling to Kabul for the success of the flight operation even in the presence of severe hurdles, that were overcome by CEO PIA and his team.

On the request of CEO PIA, the delegation offered their support in CSR activities of PIA and in particular for PIA Al Shifa Trust.

The delegates said that PIA will be their preferred airline for the Business Council's travels both domestic and international. Towards the end of the meeting, the delegation presented a painted photograph of CEO PIA in recognition of his extraordinary efforts in bringing back stranded passengers from Kabul in most difficult time and constraints.

America-Pakistan Business Development Forum is a collaboration forum for business development in the USA and Pakistan and serve as a source of information and an easily accessible platform, for both the American and Pakistani communities having business and investment interests in Pakistan and USA.

The delegation of America-Pakistan Business Development Forum Pakistan Chapter's team included President Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, Chairman Zeeshan A Lohya, General Secretary Syed Nasser Wajahat, Junaid Ur Rehman, Atif Khan, Anas Hussain, Noman Ahmedani, Ghayas Ahmedani, Abdul Kareem Adhia, Nadeem Ahmed Maazjee, and Sameer Shamsi.

The meeting was attended by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Commercial Officer PIA Ali Tahir Qasim, Muhammad Amir Memon General Manager and other senior officials of the airline.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA Arshad malik business opportunities Pakistani business communities

America-Pakistan Business Development Forum team visits PIA head-office

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Oil, gas exploration: PPL-led consortium awarded offshore block 5 in Abu Dhabi

Lahore: Unvaccinated people will be arrested

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

UAE issues decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.