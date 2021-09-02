ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials, industrial stocks gain

  • The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.89% at 9,335.98 points
Reuters Updated 02 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at an all-time high on Thursday, buoyed by financial and industrial companies, while the government sought to calm worries about any likely food shortage.

Sri Lanka's government started seizing stocks of sugar and rice from warehouses and will release them in the open market at regulated prices from Thursday as part of emergency measures to stop hoarding.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.89% at 9,335.98 points.

Financial services provider Commercial Leasing and Finance and Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc were top boosts to the index, ending up 6.85% and 3.11%, respectively.

Sri Lanka, which is facing a massive debt repayment crisis, said on Tuesday the country's foreign exchange reserves were expected to improve further.

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as industrial stocks gain

The government on Thursday called for proposals for foreign currency term-financing facility.

Domestic COVID-19 cases rose by 3,828 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 444,130, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown.

Sri Lanka reported 215 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,400.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 37.47% of its population so far.

Thirty-seven stocks hit fresh highs, while 27 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

