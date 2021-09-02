Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials, industrial stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares closed at an all-time high on Thursday, buoyed by financial and industrial companies, while the government sought to calm worries about any likely food shortage.

Sri Lanka's government started seizing stocks of sugar and rice from warehouses and will release them in the open market at regulated prices from Thursday as part of emergency measures to stop hoarding.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.89% at 9,335.98 points.

Financial services provider Commercial Leasing and Finance and Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc were top boosts to the index, ending up 6.85% and 3.11%, respectively.

Sri Lanka, which is facing a massive debt repayment crisis, said on Tuesday the country's foreign exchange reserves were expected to improve further.

The government on Thursday called for proposals for foreign currency term-financing facility.

Domestic COVID-19 cases rose by 3,828 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 444,130, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown.

Sri Lanka reported 215 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,400.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 37.47% of its population so far.

Thirty-seven stocks hit fresh highs, while 27 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.