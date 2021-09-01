ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as industrial stocks gain

  • The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.84% at 9,163.13 points. The index surged 10.8% in August, its best monthly gain since January
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at an all-time high on Wednesday, helped by industrial companies and a surge in conglomerate Expolanka.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.84% at 9,163.13 points. The index surged 10.8% in August, its best monthly gain since January.

Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top boost, gaining 7.9% and hitting a record high.

Sri Lanka on Monday declared an economic emergency, empowering the authorities to seize stocks of staple foods and set their prices to contain soaring inflation after a steep devaluation of its currency due to a foreign exchange crisis.

Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday the country had received its share of global special drawing rights, allocated by the International Monetary Fund, and initial disbursements under the bilateral currency swap arrangement with Bangladesh Bank.

Sri Lankan shares end at record high as industrials jump

The central bank also said the country's foreign exchange reserves are expected to improve further.

Domestic COVID-19 cases rose by 4,221 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 440,302, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown.

Sri Lanka reported 194 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,185.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 35.33% of its population so far.

Thirty-three stocks hit fresh highs, while 27 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index industrial and financial stocks

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as industrial stocks gain

Karachi experiences wide-scale power outage

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters