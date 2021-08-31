ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer to be administered as Covid-19 booster shots: NCOC

  • Pfizer vaccine will only be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 17
BR Web Desk 31 Aug 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday that Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster doses will be administered to expatriates and Umrah pilgrims.

In its guidelines issued on Tuesday for Covid-19 booster shots, the NCOC said that citizens who have been vaccinated for 28 days or more will be eligible for the booster dose. The Pfizer vaccine will only be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 17, Aaj News reported.

Meanwhile, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines will be administered to people aged 18 and above, the NCOC said. The booster shots will be administered to people at designated vaccination centres.

Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

Last week, the government had decided to administer booster shots of the Covid vaccine to people travelling abroad at a fee of Rs1,270. The fee has to be submitted to designated branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The citizens can get the vaccine shots after showing their visa and bank voucher. This means, that now those who have been unable to travel abroad after receiving shots of Chinese vaccines can now travel abroad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan administered 1,405,352 doses of the coronavirus vaccine during the last 24 hours, the highest number in a single day since its inoculation drive. In a tweet, the NCOC said that so far 55,178,137 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Pakistan.

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

Pakistan reported another 3,838 cases on Tuesday, with a positivity ratio of 7.36%. Another 118 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours with the Delta variant taking toll on the country's already fragile healthcare system.

A total of 52,112 tests were conducted.

The number of active cases has now reached 94,573 during the ongoing fourth wave, inching near the highest ever value of 108,642 witnessed during the first wave of Covid-19 last year.

