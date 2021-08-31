ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

  • 1,405,352 jabs administered on August 30
  • Country detects 3,838 new cases during past 24 hours
BR Web Desk 31 Aug 2021

Pakistan administered 1,405,352 doses of the coronavirus vaccine during the last 24 hours, the highest number in a single day since its inoculation drive, as the country reported another 3,838 new Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that so far 55,178,137 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Pakistan.

The country also saw an increase in its coronavirus positivity ratio after the level was recorded at 7.36% during the last 24 hours as the fourth wave continued to take a toll on the country.

The last time the coronavirus positivity ratio crossed 7% was on August 25 when it stood at 7.4%. Meanwhile, the country's death toll rose to 25,788 after the virus claimed 118 more lives.

Out of the deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab has accounted for the highest with 11,876, followed by Sindh (6,875), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4,963), Islamabad (866), AJK (697), Balochistan (338), and GB (173).

Sindh govt to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from Sep 6

Overall, there are 5,542 crticial coronavirus cases. During the last 24 hours, 52,112 tests were conducted out of which 3,838 came out Covid-19 positive. So far, 1,160,119 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan since the outbreak last year.

Whereas, the active number of coronavirus cases reached 94,573. Over 2,800 more people recovered from the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,039,758.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Meanwhile, as all educational institutions reopened in Sindh on Monday, the provincial government has decided to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from September 6.

According to the decision, the Sindh government plans to vaccinate around 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 in the coming months.

Around 2,527 teams will participate in the vaccination drive, a handout from the health ministry said.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC cases positivity rate fourth wave

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters