Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

Pakistan administered 1,405,352 doses of the coronavirus vaccine during the last 24 hours, the highest number in a single day since its inoculation drive, as the country reported another 3,838 new Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that so far 55,178,137 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Pakistan.

The country also saw an increase in its coronavirus positivity ratio after the level was recorded at 7.36% during the last 24 hours as the fourth wave continued to take a toll on the country.

The last time the coronavirus positivity ratio crossed 7% was on August 25 when it stood at 7.4%. Meanwhile, the country's death toll rose to 25,788 after the virus claimed 118 more lives.

Out of the deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab has accounted for the highest with 11,876, followed by Sindh (6,875), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4,963), Islamabad (866), AJK (697), Balochistan (338), and GB (173).

Sindh govt to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from Sep 6

Overall, there are 5,542 crticial coronavirus cases. During the last 24 hours, 52,112 tests were conducted out of which 3,838 came out Covid-19 positive. So far, 1,160,119 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan since the outbreak last year.

Whereas, the active number of coronavirus cases reached 94,573. Over 2,800 more people recovered from the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,039,758.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Meanwhile, as all educational institutions reopened in Sindh on Monday, the provincial government has decided to vaccinate students of grades 9 to 12 from September 6.

According to the decision, the Sindh government plans to vaccinate around 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 in the coming months.

Around 2,527 teams will participate in the vaccination drive, a handout from the health ministry said.