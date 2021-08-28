Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

The federal government has decided to administer booster shots of the Covid vaccine for people traveling abroad at a fee of Rs1,270, a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination stated.

The government has instructed the provincial governments as well Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governments to take the necessary measures to implement the decision.

The handout added that the Covid vaccine shots will be administered to those willing to travel abroad at designated vaccination centers.

A fee of Rs1,270 has been fixed for those willing to receive booster shots, which would be submitted to designated branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The citizens could get the vaccine shots after showing their visa and bank voucher, the handout added.

Earlier, the government prepared a strategy to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad.

As part of the measures, the Health Ministry decided to establish separate counters at the vaccination centers, where travelers would be administered booster shots of Covid vaccines.

The travelers would also be issued a certificate for the booster shot to be presented to the authorities during their foreign trip.

On August 27, Pakistan administered 1,101,973 doses of the coronavirus vaccine as it ramped up the inoculation drive to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 50,985,184 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Pakistan since it began its inoculation drive earlier this year. Of these, fully vaccinated citizens were around 14.8 million.