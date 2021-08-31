Active coronavirus cases on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases is continually witnessing an upward trend since the start of the fourth Covid-19 wave as on Monday, active Covid-19 cases count has reached 93,690, which two months ago were hovering around 30,000.

According to coronavirus-related data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the pandemic is not coming under control in the country, despite imposition of various restrictions.

However, it is observed nationwide since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country the authorities have largely failed to compel the people to comply with coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially in market places.

According to the NCOC, the authorities on Sunday carried out a total 56,279 coronavirus tests across the country of which 3,800 returned positive with a positivity ratio of 6.75 percent taking the nationwide death tally to 1,156,281 since the pandemic outbreak.

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

Since the start of the pandemic, Pakistan has carried out a total 17,704,220 coronavirus tests.

Over the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 66 more Covid-19 deaths and the nationwide death tally has jumped to 25,670, on Monday.

In addition to this, 3,548 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,036,921, which is 89.7 percent of the total cases recorded in the country. Since June 17, 2021 the country on average is reporting 4,095 new infections per day.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths, wherein, a total 11,823 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, followed by Sindh with 6,834 deaths and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 4,944 deaths.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported a total 863 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 695 deaths, Balochistan 338 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan 173 deaths.

Moreover, on account of coronavirus cases, Sindh remains the most hit area with a total 430,594 coronavirus cases since the Covid-19 outbreak, followed by Punjab with 391,297 cases, KPK 161,381 cases, ICT 98,951 cases, Balochistan 32,200 cases, AJK 31,988 cases and GB 9,870 cases.

At present, a total 5,612 patients are in critical condition admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals countrywide.

Alarming spike in Covid-19 deaths: NCOC

Pakistan has administered at least 50,985,184 doses of the Covid vaccines so far.

Assuming every person needs two doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 11.8 percent of the country's total population.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 600,802 doses administered each day.

At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10 percent of the population.

In the past 24 hours, Sindh reported 22 new deaths and 1,165 new cases, Punjab reported 1,609 Covid-19 cases and 24 more deaths, KPK reported 622 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, Balochistan reported 43 new cases and no deaths, the ICT reported 212 cases and two deaths, AJK registered 127 fresh cases and one death, while the GB reported 15 fresh cases and no deaths.

