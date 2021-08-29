ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

  • Says will conduct a review of the SOPs on September 13
  • Decision comes as Pakistan continues to battle the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Aug 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) expanded on Sunday its coronavirus restrictions to a total of 27 cities as the country continued to battle the fourth wave of Covid-19.

Earlier, the restrictions had been imposed in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Gilgit and Skardu.

The NCOC has now expanded its coronavirus Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) to Swat, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, Swat and Chitral. The restrictions have also been expanded to Khushab, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, the NCOC said it will conduct a review of the SOPs on September 13.

The following restrictions have been imposed under the new directives:

  • Market and business activities to continue till 8 pm.

  • Pharmacies, medical stores, health centres, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, bakeries, dairy shops, food takeaways, e-commerce, courier postal services, gas, water, and electricity offices, cellular companies, auto workshops, oil depots and markets (vegetables, fruits, grains & livestock) would be allowed to work 24 hours, seven days a week.

  • Saturday and Sunday will be observed as ‘Closed days’ whereby all activities will be banned and markets and establishments will remain closed.

  • There will be a complete ban on indoor weddings.

  • However, outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests under strict Covid-19 protocols.

  • Shrines and cinemas will remain closed.

  • Outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum of 300 individuals under strict Covid-19 protocols.

  • There will be a complete ban on contact sports.

  • All gyms will remain open only for vaccinated individuals.

  • Normal office working hours for public and private offices will continue. However, the attendance level has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

  • The maximum occupancy level of public transport is reduced from 70% to 50%.

  • All amusement parks, water sports, and swimming pools will remain closed. However, public parks will remain open under strict Covid protocols.

NCOC imposes stricter restrictions in major cities as Covid cases rise

Cases rise

The decision by the NCOC comes as Pakistan reported another 3,909 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,152,481.

During the last 24 hours, 62,918 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 17,647,941. The national positivity ratio was recorded at 6.21%.

The death toll from the novel virus has now increased to 25,604 after the country lost 69 more people to Covid-19.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said last month that Pakistan is facing the 4th wave of the pandemic and the presence of the Delta variant poses a huge challenge.

Punjab imposes tighter Covid-19 restrictions in major cities

"Pakistan was comparatively less affected by the pandemic. Punjab has battled it bravely. The third wave was deadlier as mortality was greater during this wave. People will have to follow SOPs," she said.

Pakistan hits 50 million vaccinations milestone

Meanwhile, as Pakistan continued its inoculation campaign against the novel coronavirus, it hit the target of administering over 50 million vaccines to its population on Friday.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people against the coronavirus by end of this year.

It has also committed to spending $1.1 billion on procuring the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its people. Pakistan has been inoculating the citizens with CanSino, Sinopharm, SinoVac, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The country also received 3.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX facility.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC Sindh Karachi Punjab restrictions

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

Prices of 50 daily-use items fixed

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

Changan Pakistan suspends price increase after govt intervention

ECP raises 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

FBR sets Rs1,200bn revenue collection target for Q1

19.44pc decline in import of cellphones registered: PBS

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters