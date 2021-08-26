Alarming spike in Covid-19 deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 141 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the highest death tally in a single day during the fourth wave of the Covid-19, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the latest data on Covid-19 released by the NCOC here on Wednesday, the country reported 161 coronavirus-related deaths nearly four months ago on May 4. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 25,220, according to official data compiled by the NCOC.

The authorities also reported 4,199 fresh Covid-19 cases after 61,410 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,135,858 since the pandemic outbreak. Following the detection of 4,199 Covid-19 cases, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country was recorded at 91,204. The NCOC data revealed 3,915 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide recoveries to 1,019,434 since the pandemic outbreak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021