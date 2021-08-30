ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher, extending US rallies

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 percent, or 148.15 points, to 27,789.29
AFP 30 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street after cautious comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell on a potential withdrawal of its massive easing this year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 percent, or 148.15 points, to 27,789.29, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.11 percent, or 21.37 points, to 1,950.14.

"The Tokyo market largely tracked US gains, welcoming Fed chair Powell's comments," said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

European stocks drop at open

Powell's address last week was closely watched for signs the Fed could be planning to reduce the bond-buying that has helped support the pandemic recovery, and for indications of when the bank sees interest rates rising.

He stressed that there was no hurry to raise rates, arguing that current inflation pressures will be temporary, and repeated the Fed's stance that "it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year."

Traders in Tokyo remained cautious, shifting their focus to US unemployment figures due on Friday, Okumura said.

"It's hard to hold a long position before seeing the payroll figures," Okumura told AFP.

The dollar fetched 109.74 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.82 yen in New York late Friday.

Takeda rose 0.46 percent to 3,665 yen on bargain-hunting following recent declines after the drugmaker and the government said Japan would halt the use of more than one million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine, following reports of contamination in several vials.

Takeda is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan.

Nissan jumped 1.80 percent to 579.4 yen and Mitsubishi Motors surged 2.93 percent to 281 yen after they announced sales of low-price electric compact cars jointly developed by the two automakers.

Tokyo stocks Tokyo Nikkei 225 index Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell

Tokyo stocks close higher, extending US rallies

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters