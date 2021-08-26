ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
ASL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
BOP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
GGGL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.67%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.6%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
PRL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.57%)
TELE 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
TRG 160.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.03%)
UNITY 37.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,143 Decreased By ▼ -38.47 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,297 Decreased By ▼ -274.56 (-1.07%)
KSE100 47,527 Decreased By ▼ -109.01 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,016 Decreased By ▼ -74.34 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
European stocks drop at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.6 percent to 7,109.95 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level
AFP 26 Aug 2021

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets dipped in opening deals on Thursday, mirroring Asia on growing fears over an end to central bank largesse.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.6 percent to 7,109.95 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.8 percent to 15,739.48 points and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.6 percent to 6,638.19.

"A tepid opening to trading has seen investors choosing to react to further weakness in Asian markets, as opposed to the further strength of Wall Street," noted Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Stocks and oil extend gains

Asian markets fell after South Korea became one of the first major economies to start lifting interest rates since they were cut to record lows last year to battle the coronavirus impact.

Sentiment also remains blighted by the prospect of an end to Federal Reserve's emergency financial support.

Traders are also keeping a keen eye on China after it rattled world markets in recent weeks with a wave of regulations aimed at winding in private firms -- particularly in the tech sector -- it considered to have become too powerful and posed security risks.

