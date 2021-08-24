Hot and humid weather expected

KARACHI: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, the Met office said on Monday.

However, it said, rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. "Weak monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country," it said.

Over the past 24 hours: Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Isolated rain fell in upper and central Punjab.

