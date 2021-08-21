KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (August 20, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 164.10 164.50 DKK 25.71 25.81 SAUDI A RIYAL 43.60 43.80 NOK 18.35 18.45 UAE DIRHAM 44.55 44.80 SEK 18.72 18.82 EURO 191.30 193.00 AUD $ 116.50 118.50 UK POUND 223.00 225.00 CAD $ 129.00 131.00 JAPANI YEN 1.47874 1.49874 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.30 CHF 177.34 178.34 CHINESE YUAN 24.60 25.10 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021