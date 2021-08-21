Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (August 20, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 164.10 164.50 DKK 25.71 25.81
SAUDI A RIYAL 43.60 43.80 NOK 18.35 18.45
UAE DIRHAM 44.55 44.80 SEK 18.72 18.82
EURO 191.30 193.00 AUD $ 116.50 118.50
UK POUND 223.00 225.00 CAD $ 129.00 131.00
JAPANI YEN 1.47874 1.49874 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.30
CHF 177.34 178.34 CHINESE YUAN 24.60 25.10
=========================================================================
