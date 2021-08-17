ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s

Reuters 17 Aug 2021

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.

A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” the spokesman said.

In a civil lawsuit filed late on Friday with the New York Supreme Court, the woman identified only as J.C. said Dylan sexually abused her at his New York apartment over a six-week period “leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab lands on Barack Obama's summer playlist

Dylan, who was in his mid-20s at the time, “exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages. Her lawsuit was submitted just ahead of a New York state deadline, authorised in a 2019 law, for people to file legal claims involving allegations of sexual abuse of children that in the past were too old to pursue due to a statute of limitations.

Dylan emerged from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s to become one of the most acclaimed and influential artists of the rock era with hits including 'Blowin’ in the Wind' and 'Like a Rolling Stone.'

He has sold more than 125 million records globally and won the Nobel prize for literature in 2016.

music Bob Dylan MeToo

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s

Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos

Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister

Hyundai sells more Sonata units than it does Elantra in July 2021

Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan

PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood elected AJK president

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

Afghan vice president says he is ‘caretaker’ president

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters