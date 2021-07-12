ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab lands on Barack Obama's summer playlist

  • Other notables names on the list alongside Aftab include Bob Dylan, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Ella Fitzgerald and The Rolling Stones.
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Jul 2021

Pakistani composer-performer Arooj Aftab made an appearance on former US President Barack Obama's summer playlist this weekend, which he shares every year. Other notables names on the list alongside Aftab include Bob Dylan, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Ella Fitzgerald and The Rolling Stones.

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer," wrote Obama. "Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

Aftab's song 'Mohabbat' — which she wrote and produced herself, with lyrics based on a 1921 Urdu ghazal by Hafeez Hoshiarpuri — appears on Obama's list and is from her latest and third studio album titled Vulture Prince, released on April 23, 2021. According to Vulture Prince tells the stories of people, relationships and moments lost. The album is dedicated to the memory of her younger brother, Maher and received widespread praise.

"Well this has been wonderful to wake up to! Thank you," wrote the Berklee-educated musician in an Instagram post.

Riz Ahmed, Mira Sethi, Anoushka Shankar and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all congratulated her for the success.

Barack Obama music Arooj Aftab

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab lands on Barack Obama's summer playlist

