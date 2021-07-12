Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab lands on Barack Obama's summer playlist

Pakistani composer-performer Arooj Aftab made an appearance on former US President Barack Obama's summer playlist this weekend, which he shares every year. Other notables names on the list alongside Aftab include Bob Dylan, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Ella Fitzgerald and The Rolling Stones.

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer," wrote Obama. "Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

Aftab's song 'Mohabbat' — which she wrote and produced herself, with lyrics based on a 1921 Urdu ghazal by Hafeez Hoshiarpuri — appears on Obama's list and is from her latest and third studio album titled Vulture Prince, released on April 23, 2021. According to Vulture Prince tells the stories of people, relationships and moments lost. The album is dedicated to the memory of her younger brother, Maher and received widespread praise.

"Well this has been wonderful to wake up to! Thank you," wrote the Berklee-educated musician in an Instagram post.

Riz Ahmed, Mira Sethi, Anoushka Shankar and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all congratulated her for the success.