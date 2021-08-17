ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
FNEL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
GGL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.5%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 152.60 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.75%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.16%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.33%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.5%)
TRG 166.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.76%)
UNITY 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,105 Increased By ▲ 36.79 (0.73%)
BR30 25,541 Increased By ▲ 237.26 (0.94%)
KSE100 47,147 Increased By ▲ 234.37 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 105.08 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia markets mixed on Delta variant gloom

  • Buoyed by those gains on Wall Street, Tokyo opened up 0.5 percent
AFP 17 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets fluctuated in morning trade on Tuesday as investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against fears the resurgent Delta coronavirus variant may put the brakes on the global economic recovery.

Major US indices rebounded overnight from a slow start as bargain hunters stepped up purchases -- leaving both the Dow and S&P 500 finishing narrowly positive to extend a streak of record high closes for a fifth straight day.

Buoyed by those gains on Wall Street, Tokyo opened up 0.5 percent.

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

But Mizuho Securities warned that the market will be "weighed down by rising virus cases and geopolitical risks that are pushing the yen higher."

Markets in China have dragged since a regulatory crackdown on private business by Beijing that has left investors on edge, with Hong Kong fluctuating through the morning session and Shanghai flat.

Prospects for the global recovery were also hit by Chinese data this week showing retail sales and industrial production slowing in July, with a rapid recovery threatened by renewed localised virus lockdowns and extensive travel restrictions.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, said the figures "suggest the economy is losing steam very fast." Surging infections linked to the Delta variant of the coronavirus "also adds extra risk to August's activities," he added.

Markets in Seoul were down, as were Taipei and Australia, where millions remain under coronavirus restrictions with little end in sight as cases tied to the Delta variant soar.

Also hit by the virus gloom have been oil prices, which rebounded slightly from falls of around 1.5 percent on Monday that were prompted by the weak economic data from Beijing.

"As data begins to reflect the full impact of the shutdown in China, investors are worried this negative trend we're seeing won't just be a localised issue," Bart Melek of TD Securities told Bloomberg TV.

"We are moving from expectations of a robust deficit to a potential surplus as the variant continues to halt the growth rate of demand."

But some cause for optimism may come later in the day stateside, where investors will be closely watching the US retail sales data for signs that the country's consumer spending remains healthy.

Coronavirus Asian markets Dow coronavirus Delta variant

Asia markets mixed on Delta variant gloom

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

'Mission was never nation-building': US president Biden defends withdrawal decision

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters