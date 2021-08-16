ANL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
ASC 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FFL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MDTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.07%)
NETSOL 151.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.75%)
PACE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
POWER 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 163.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.52%)
UNITY 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,070 Decreased By ▼ -21 (-0.41%)
BR30 25,362 Decreased By ▼ -171.99 (-0.67%)
KSE100 46,963 Decreased By ▼ -206.56 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,774 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

  • In broader Asian markets, equities made a cautious start to the week on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as cautious investors weighed a possible slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while budget carrier SpiceJet dropped after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

By 0403 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 16,519.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.05% to 55,411.63. Both the indexes had closed at record highs on Friday and posted a weekly gain of more than 1%.

In broader Asian markets, equities made a cautious start to the week on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown.

Indian shares close at record high as consumer, IT stocks rally

SpiceJet fell as much as 16.7% after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 7.29 billion rupees ($98.13 million), compared with a loss of 5.93 billion rupees a year ago.

Investors are also eyeing stock market debuts by four companies - Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics , Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex SpiceJet

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Afghan team lands in Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters