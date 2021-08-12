ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares slump as country sees highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 1.42% lower at 7,980.91
  • Trading volume on the exchange rose to 208.4 million shares from 121.4 million shares in the previous session
Reuters Updated 12 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended more than 1% lower on Thursday, weighed down by losess in industrial and financial stocks, and as the island nation suffered its highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.42% lower at 7,980.91.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 3% and 2.4%, respectively.

The island-nation reported 124 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll so far, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,464.

Cases rose by 2,987 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 342,079.

Data from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 12.74% of its population so far.

Consumer discretionary, financial stocks boost Sri Lankan shares

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 208.4 million shares from 121.4 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 485.3 million rupees ($2.44 million), exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 4.14 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index Trading volume

Sri Lankan shares slump as country sees highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

3 employees killed, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR

PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters