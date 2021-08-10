ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble falls past 74 vs dollar for first time in two weeks

  • Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% in light trade to 86.65
  • The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.3% to 1,645.8 points, and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 3,863.2 points.
Reuters Updated 10 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened past 74 against the US dollar for the first time since July 26 on Tuesday, while Russia's leading banks outperformed the broader market after posting sound financial results.

After being flat for most of the day, the rouble lost ground in the second half. As of 1355 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker at 73.97 versus the dollar after hitting 74.05, a level last seen on July 26.

The Russian currency market was overloaded with long rouble positions and buying of foreign currency by some players could have triggered stop-loss orders, said a forex dealer at a major Western bank in Moscow, explaining the sharp weakening in the rouble.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% in light trade to 86.65.

Russian rouble steadies near 73 vs dollar

The rouble stabilised recently, supported by inflows of foreign funds into Russian OFZ treasury bonds amid expectations that the central bank's monetary tightening cycle could be close to its end.

However, lingering geopolitical concerns and volatility in oil prices limited room for gains in the currency.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.2% at $70.55 a barrel, recouping some of the losses in the previous session when prices hit a three-week low. Still, gains are likely to be limited by concerns that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand.

Russian stock indexes were up.

Russian rouble steadies before central bank rate meeting

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.3% to 1,645.8 points, and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 3,863.2 points.

"We expect the situation on the Russian stock market to be favourable for banks as well as gas and fertiliser producers this week," Alfa Bank said in a note.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank and the second-biggest bank VTB were up 0.9% and 1.8%, respectively, after both state-run lenders posted strong earnings under Russian accounting standards.

Russian rouble Russian gdp russian forex market Russian stock indexes

Rouble falls past 74 vs dollar for first time in two weeks

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Consumers get Rs30 billion subsidy on essential commodities through USC, NA told

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters