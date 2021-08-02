ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
ASC 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.39%)
ASL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
GGGL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.69%)
GGL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.85%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
NETSOL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.57%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
TRG 155.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
UNITY 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 50.43 (1%)
BR30 25,418 Increased By ▲ 202.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 47,253 Increased By ▲ 197.93 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,909 Increased By ▲ 71.9 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Russian rouble steadies near 73 vs dollar

  • The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,633.8 points
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied near the 73 mark versus the US dollar on Monday, held back from significant growth by falling oil prices and limited risk appetite as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hinder global economic growth.

At 0721 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.11 and was steady against the euro, versus which it was trading at 86.87.

"A slight depreciation of the rouble is possible against the backdrop of increased country risk and foreign investors' interest in assets from developed markets," said Promsvyazbank in a note.

Russian rouble falls to fresh six-month low vs dollar

But the active inflow of non-residents into OFZ treasury bonds was helping the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy of Locko Invest.

The central bank increased its key rate sharply by 100 basis points last month. This sparked demand for OFZ bonds and a weekly inflow of foreign money into government papers reached its 2021 high.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $74.72 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes, which are attracting foreign investors due to high dividend yields, were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,633.8 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 3,792.3 points.

Shares in steel pipemaker TMK were up 5.8%, jumping for the second successive session after its board recommended a dividend of 17.71 roubles ($0.2422) per share on Friday for the first half of 2021.

Russian rouble COVID19 MOEX Russian index OFZ treasury bonds

