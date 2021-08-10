LME aluminium may retest resistance at $2,626 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may retest a resistance at $2,626 per tonne this week, driven by a wave (5)-3.

This wave is expected to be longer than the preceding wave (5)-1, to extend into a range of $2,674-$2,731, as pointed by a short rising trendline.

Support is at $2,536, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,431-$2,495 range.

