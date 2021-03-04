ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.44%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.2%)
DGKC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.78%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.97%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.3%)
HUBC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.5%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.49%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.14%)
TRG 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -109.11 (-2.18%)
BR30 25,377 Decreased By ▼ -753.73 (-2.88%)
KSE100 45,476 Decreased By ▼ -681.91 (-1.48%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -328.51 (-1.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Some Japanese buyers agree Q2 aluminium premium at $148-$149/T

  • The figures are higher than the $130 a tonne premiums paid this quarter and mark a third consecutive quarterly increase.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed with a global producer to pay a premium of $148 and $149 a tonne for April-June shipments, up 14-15% from this quarter, four sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Thursday.

The figures are higher than the $130 a tonne premiums paid this quarter and mark a third consecutive quarterly increase.

The talks with other producers are still continuing, the sources said.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

Japan aluminium London Metal Exchange quarterly profit Asia's biggest importer

Some Japanese buyers agree Q2 aluminium premium at $148-$149/T

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters