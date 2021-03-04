Markets
Some Japanese buyers agree Q2 aluminium premium at $148-$149/T
- The figures are higher than the $130 a tonne premiums paid this quarter and mark a third consecutive quarterly increase.
04 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed with a global producer to pay a premium of $148 and $149 a tonne for April-June shipments, up 14-15% from this quarter, four sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Thursday.
The figures are higher than the $130 a tonne premiums paid this quarter and mark a third consecutive quarterly increase.
The talks with other producers are still continuing, the sources said.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.
Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations
Some Japanese buyers agree Q2 aluminium premium at $148-$149/T
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat
PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today
Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin
Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
Read more stories
Comments