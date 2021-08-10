ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.18%)
ASC 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.58%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.38%)
TELE 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
TRG 152.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (0.14%)
BR30 25,253 Increased By ▲ 102.92 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,099 Decreased By ▼ -25.03 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -0.1 (-0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asian airlines offer perks to keep grounded elite flyers on board

  • Airlines earn money from such cards by selling the frequent flyer miles to credit card issuers to use as rewards for cardholders
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: From wellness workshops to dinner with a celebrity chef and flights to nowhere, Asia's big international airlines are working hard to keep their most lucrative customers engaged as the pandemic-related travel halt stretches beyond 18 months.

While flights are starting to rebound in the United States and Europe, international travel is still down 96% in Asia due to tough travel restrictions, making it harder to maintain a relationship with grounded premium clients.

Elite frequent flyers, many of them business travellers, are coveted by full-service carriers like Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd, Singapore Airlines Ltd and Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, and the airlines want them back when travel resumes.

Singapore Airlines cuts cash burn to as little as $75mn a month

Before the pandemic, around 5% of international passengers globally flew in premium classes, but they accounted for 30% of international revenue, data from airline industry group IATA shows.

Asian airlines have given status extensions of at least two years to elite tier customers who have earned access to airport lounges and other perks such as priority access to seats and upgrades to higher flight classes.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said customers had made clear to the airline that such extensions were important.

"They work in many cases for years to achieve these high statuses and high tiers, so it was really important for us that we were going to continue to be loyal to them just as they had been loyal to us in the years gone by," she said.

For airlines, the extensions come at relatively little cost given the potential future reward.

Grounded elite members are not accessing airport lounges stocked with fine wines, made-to-order meals and day spas, although Qantas did host a dinner in Sydney for a few of them with celebrity chef Neil Perry and CEO Alan Joyce in June.

Singapore Airlines, which lacks a domestic market, said it has hosted virtual wine tastings, wellness workshops and online courses such as miniature clay art and coffee-brewing and offered a first class dine-at-home experience.

Some other engagement initiatives are paid for by the flyer. Michael Dean, a Qantas Platinum One flyer, said his status enabled him to secure his preferred business class seats on a 747 joyflight from Brisbane last year - for A$747 ($550) a seat - just before Qantas retired the jumbo jet.

"It was not cheap, but great fun," he said.

HEY BIG SPENDER

With flights grounded, airlines globally have also boosted engagement with another lucrative group - customers who fly less often but spend large amounts on co-branded credit cards that earn users air miles they can redeem for flights.

Airlines earn money from such cards by selling the frequent flyer miles to credit card issuers to use as rewards for cardholders.

Consumers have kept spending on co-branded cards at a similar rate to the broader credit card market during the pandemic, Qantas data and American Express Co data on its co-branded Delta Air Lines Inc cards shows.

Evert de Boer, Singapore-based managing partner at consultancy On Point Loyalty said there were industry concerns earlier in the pandemic that consumers would switch from airline co-branded cards to cards that offer cash-back or other incentives, due to the halt in travel.

"But that hasn't happened at all," he said. "You can actually see that people want to travel."

During the pandemic, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific have developed their loyalty programmes into broader lifestyle brands, adding more miles-earning opportunities through e-commerce, dining and hotel stays, as Qantas has long done.

These highly engaged members could become increasingly important to airlines amid industry forecasts that business travel will take a long-term hit from video-conferencing and environmental concerns.

Fiona Downes, a Qantas Platinum One flyer, said it could take two to three years after borders reopened for her work travel to return to pre-COVID levels. Her points balance has grown through credit card spending, but she is also hoping the airline will allow her to retain elite status.

"I certainly would like to know that when I do start flying again - even at a small scale, but as things are starting to ramp up - that I am not disadvantaged in any way or I am not starting from scratch again," she said.

Singapore Airlines Ltd Cathay Pacific Qantas Airways Ltd HongKong

Asian airlines offer perks to keep grounded elite flyers on board

Power subsidy rationalisation plan unveiled

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1

Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11

Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters