Business & Finance
Singapore Airlines cuts cash burn to as little as $75mn a month
- Cash burn should remain "reasonably stable" at current levels if demand conditions stay similar, Stephen Barnes told analysts and reporters.
20 May 2021
Singapore Airlines Ltd has reduced its cash burn to about S$100 million ($75 million) to S$150 million a month, from as much as S$350 million last year, as it weathers a plunge in travel demand, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Cash burn should remain "reasonably stable" at current levels if demand conditions stay similar, Stephen Barnes told analysts and reporters.
On Wednesday the airline posted a record annual loss of S$4.27 billion and said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds underwritten by its majority shareholder, state investor Temasek Holdings, to help ride out the coronavirus crisis.
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Singapore Airlines cuts cash burn to as little as $75mn a month
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Country has huge power generating potential: PM
'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators
Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
Read more stories
Comments