ANL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.25%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.33%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
NETSOL 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.26%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
TRG 152.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.2%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (0.14%)
BR30 25,250 Increased By ▲ 99.52 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,100 Decreased By ▼ -23.83 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,815 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

BR Web Desk Updated 10 Aug 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced on Tuesday that Zahir Jaffer and his parents' names have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the interior minister said that a meeting was held on Monday regarding the placement of the suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case on the ECL.

"The names of the suspects have been placed on the ECL," the minister added. On Monday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had extended the judicial remand of Zahir's parents till August 23.

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

During the presser, Rashid spoke about the security arrangements for Muharram and requested to follow guidelines given by the National Command and Operation Centre.

"I will visit the four provinces to review measures for law and order," the minister added.

Regarding the investigation into the alleged abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter last month, Rashid reiterated that the interior ministry has provided all footage and record to Kabul’s investigation team through the foreign office.

In reply to a question about the probe into the Dasu bus tragedy, Rashid replied that investigations have been completed and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will brief the media in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid ECL Noor Mukadam Zahir Jaffer

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

Power subsidy rationalisation plan unveiled

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed rail travel from Oct 1

Iraqi foreign minister to undertake visit on August 11

Nong calls on Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccine doses this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters