Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced on Tuesday that Zahir Jaffer and his parents' names have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the interior minister said that a meeting was held on Monday regarding the placement of the suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case on the ECL.

"The names of the suspects have been placed on the ECL," the minister added. On Monday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had extended the judicial remand of Zahir's parents till August 23.

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

During the presser, Rashid spoke about the security arrangements for Muharram and requested to follow guidelines given by the National Command and Operation Centre.

"I will visit the four provinces to review measures for law and order," the minister added.

Regarding the investigation into the alleged abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter last month, Rashid reiterated that the interior ministry has provided all footage and record to Kabul’s investigation team through the foreign office.

In reply to a question about the probe into the Dasu bus tragedy, Rashid replied that investigations have been completed and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will brief the media in this regard.