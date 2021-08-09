ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Aug 09, 2021
Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

  • Parents were arrested on July 25 on charges of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime
BR Web Desk 09 Aug 2021

A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended on Monday the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

As their 14-day judicial remand ended today (Monday), the parents of Zahir, Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee, were brought before the court presided by Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin. Zahir is accused of murdering Noor Mukadam, and was arrested on July 20.

The parents were arrested on July 25 on charges of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.

On August 5, Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail had rejected the bail pleas of Zahir's parents after listening to the arguments from their counsel. In the arguments, the counsel said that the parents had nothing to do with their son's actions.

Last week, the court of the duty magistrate of Islamabad had sent Zahir on judicial remand for 14 days. Zahir has been in custody since July 20.

Zahir Jaffer sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at Zahir's residence at Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

Following his arrest, the paternal and maternal families of Zahir said that they will not support him in any form. The Jaffer family, Zahir's paternal side, extended their condolence and announced denouncing Zahir forever.

Noor Mukadam case: Parents, household staff of suspect arrested

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Adamjees, Zahir’s maternal family, also extended their condolence at Noor Mukadam's death.

“The Adamjee family strongly condemns the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam,” read a statement from the Adamjee family.

"We have not and will not support Zahir Jaffer in any form. We whole-heartedly and unequivocally support the law of the land taking its course. Justice for Noor must and will be served."

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

