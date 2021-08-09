ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

  • Says Pakistan has made efforts to address the challenges of global warming and climate change
BR Web Desk 09 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore on Monday as part of a monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran said that Pakistan has made efforts to address the challenges of global warming and climate change.

The premier stated that Miyawaki technique will help in lowering pollution and increasing forest cover. The PM highlighted that deforestation is rapidly increasing in Pakistan and, as part of efforts to solve the problem, the country has adopted the Miyawaki technique to make forests grow faster.

President for increased forestation to check harmful effects of climate change, global warming

He recalled that barren areas have been transformed into lush, green areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the government undertook the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165,000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique. Pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, it is a unique technique that helps build native forests 10 times faster and 30 times denser.

Under the approach, dozens of native species are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards than sideways.

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution free: Amin Aslam

It uses specialised land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast-growing urban forests.

inauguration PM Imran Miyawaki urban forest increasing forest cover bllion tree tsunami project technique native species

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

UAE ambassador, CM Sindh discuss investment avenues

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

KSE-100 under pressure, loses 366 points

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters