President for increased forestation to check harmful effects of climate change, global warming

  • He emphasised the need for enhanced tree plantation to reduce pollution and improve air quality in urban areas.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for increasing forestation in the country to cope with the harmful effects of climate change and global warming.

He emphasised the need for enhanced tree plantation to reduce pollution and improve air quality in urban areas.

The President gave these remarks at a briefing given by Senior Vice President, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Syed Zaheer Mehdi on Miyawaki Forest here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Syed Zaheer Mehdi gave a presentation on Miyawaki tree plantation technique and highlighted its advantages, saying its growth was 10 times faster and 30 times denser than normal trees.

He said that his organization would plant 4000 saplings in the area of Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that the government was making serious efforts to enhance forest cover by undertaking plantation drive to plant 10 billion trees in the country.

He said that Miyawaki forest was best suited for Pakistan as its trees grew faster and denser which would enormously help reduce pollution in the country.

The President stated that modern plantation techniques could help provide healthier environment to the residents of urban centers and Miyawaki forest would greatly help in that regard.

He also called for maximizing the utilization of all available resources and spaces in urban areas to achieve a “Clean and Green” Pakistan.

The President appreciated the initiative of SECMC to plant 4000 trees at Presidency.

